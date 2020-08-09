Community Mourns Loss Of Longtime Restaurant Owner ‘Ms. Fran’

Longtime restaurant owner Frances E. Hampton, 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her children on August 7 at her home in McDavid after a courageous battle with cancer.

“Ms. Fran” made her life owning and operating several restaurants, including including Cagle’s Restaurant, Panhandle, Fran’s Country Inn, Fran’s Diner, and Fran’s Country Grill. At the time of her retirement in 2015, Hampton was believed to be the longest running restaurant owner in Escambia County.

After retirement, she turned to other passions including raising racing thoroughbreds, tending to flower gardens on her farm and spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite pastime was feeding the multitude of birds that called her property home.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12 from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Faith Chapel North with the funeral service to follow at 3:30 p.m.

For the complete obituary, click here.