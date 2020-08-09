Community Mourns Loss Of Longtime Restaurant Owner ‘Ms. Fran’

August 9, 2020

Longtime restaurant owner Frances E. Hampton, 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her children on August 7 at her home in McDavid after a courageous battle with cancer.

“Ms. Fran” made her life owning and operating several restaurants, including including Cagle’s Restaurant, Panhandle, Fran’s Country Inn, Fran’s Diner, and Fran’s Country Grill. At the time of her retirement in 2015, Hampton was believed to be the longest running restaurant owner in Escambia County.

After retirement, she turned to other passions including raising racing thoroughbreds, tending to flower gardens on her farm and spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite pastime was feeding the multitude of birds that called her property home.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12 from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Faith Chapel North with the funeral service to follow at 3:30 p.m.

  1. Christina on August 9th, 2020 12:51 am

    Ms. Fran was one of the kindest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.
    My family and I spent many nights in her restaurant chatting with her and always left feeling satisfied both with food and friendship.
    She will be missed.

  2. Dave on August 9th, 2020 12:41 am

    So sad to read this. She was a wonderful lady. Prayers to her family.

  3. Amber Knight on August 9th, 2020 12:39 am

    RiP Ms Fran! I just saw you a few months ago and was so happy to see you in our store. I reminded you how no one could make your clubs as good as you! ❤️





