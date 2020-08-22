Chance Of Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms Today
August 22, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 85. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Comments