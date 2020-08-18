Blue Angel’s New Fat Albert Arrives Home In Pensacola

August 18, 2020

The Blue Angel’s new Fat Albert is now home.

Blue Angels C-130 pilots and crew arrive at Naval Air Station Pensacola with the team’s new C-130J Super Hercules. The new Fat Albert led the Blue Angels in fly-by over Pensacola Beach Monday afternoon.

“It is quite fitting that in the team’s 50th year flying the C-130 we welcome our latest platform, the C-130J Super Hercules.“ said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels. “With the Blue Angels team once again complete, we look forward to the 2021 season and showcasing the teamwork and trust between our Sailors and Marines.”

2020 marks the team’s 50th year utilizing the C-130 as its lead logistics aircraft. The Blue Angels’ previous C-130 “T” model served the team for 17 years and was retired in May of 2019.

