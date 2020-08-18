Big Fall Tradition Won’t Happen In 2020: Jay Peanut Festival Canceled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

A big fall tradition will not take place this year because of COVID-19. The annual Jay Peanut Festival has been canceled for 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Gabbert family made the announcement Monday due to concerns over the virus and the available county services for the planned festival on October 3-4.

“We will not have the county services that we need to have the festival,” festival organizers said.

All vendors that have already applied for this year’s event will remain on the list for the next Jay Peanut Festival on October 2-3, 2021.

The Jay Peanut Festival dates back to 1990 when the Gabberts started the event in memory of their daughter, Melissa, a 19-year-old who died earlier that year from cancer.

The Jay Peanut Festival at the Gabbert Farm is a fall tradition on the Gulf Coast, showcasing the history, agriculture, food and fun of Santa Rosa County. What started as a chance for local kids and farmers to show off their best of the season has become an annual event covering 15 acres and drawing about 70,000 people to the Gabbert farm over two days.

The event included tours of the 1930s Farm Museum, food booths, dozens of arts and crafts vendors, pony rides, games and fun. The Jay Peanut Festival was also a chance to try all varieties of peanuts – boiled, green, fried, candied and more.