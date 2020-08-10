10 Additional COVID-19 Deaths Reported Tuesday In Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties

There were 10 total new COVID-19 deaths – the most in a single day – reported Tuesday in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The four Escambia County deaths were female ages 55, 68, and 91, and a 75-year old male. The Santa Rosa deaths were women ages 55, 69, two age 76, 90, and 91. At least two total from both counties were long-term care facility residents.

Escambia County cases increased 137 to 8,262. An additional 68 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 3,552.

Of the 867 tests results returned on Monday in Escambia County, 12.7% were positive, and 12.8% were positive from 464 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 11.8%.

There were 215 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Tuesday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 101 deaths in Escambia County, 60 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 30 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and four in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 497,330 cases including 491,773 Florida residents. There have been 27,952 hospitalizations* and 7,402 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 8,262 (+137 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 873

Pensacola — 6,480 (+85)

Cantonment — 600 (+4)

Molino— 92

Century — 79 (+3)

McDavid — 39

Bellview — 10

Walnut Hill — 9

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 215 (-2)

Deaths — 101 (+4)

Male — 3,240

Female — 4,026

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 3,552 (+68 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 25

Milton — 2,000 (+45)

Gulf Breeze — 513 (+6)

Navarre — 416 (+4)

Pace — 260 (+6)

Jay — 94 (+1)

Bagdad — 8 (+1)

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 171*

Deaths — 30 (+6)

Male — 2,064

Female — 1,449

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 39

Florida cases:

Total cases — 497,330

Florida residents — 491,773

Deaths — 7,402

Hospitalizations — 27,952*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.