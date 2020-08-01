One New COVID-19 Death In Santa Rosa; 148 New Cases In Escambia, Santa Rosa

There were 148 total new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties by by the Florida Department of Health.

Santa Rosa County reported the death of a 73-year old male that was not listed as a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased 124 to 9,632. An additional 24 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 3,963.

A notably lower number of test results were reported Monday. Of the 586 tests results returned on Sunday in Escambia County, 17.5% were positive, and 16.3% were positive from 123 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 16.3% (increased skewed by a large number of Century prison inmates).

There were 187 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Sunday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 115 deaths in Escambia County, 66 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 36 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and seven in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 536,961 cases including 531,217 Florida residents. There have been 30,785 hospitalizations* and 8,277 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 9,632 (+124 since Sunday)

Non-Florida residents — 890

Pensacola —7,042 (+39)

Century — 775 (+108)

—-including at least 595 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 668 (+16)

Molino— 106 (+1)

McDavid — 50 (+2)

Walnut Hill — 13

Bellview — 10

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 187 (-6)

Deaths — 120

Male — 4,217

Female — 4,412

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 3,963 (+24 since Sunday)

Non-Florida residents — 31

Milton — 2,202 (+12)

Gulf Breeze — 576 (+7)

Navarre — 473 (+1)

Pace — 305 (+7)

Jay — 100

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 190*

Deaths — 38 (+1)

Male — 2,258

Female — 1,660

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 39

Florida cases:

Total cases — 536,961

Florida residents — 531,217

Deaths — 8,277

Hospitalizations — 30,785*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.