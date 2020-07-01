Wednesday Report: Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases Up By 118

Escambia County COVID-15 cases were up by 94 in the Wednesday report from the the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases increased to 2,046. Santa Rosa cases were up by 24 to 617.

Of the test results returned on Tuesday, 13% were positive in Escambia County and 13.1% were positive in Santa Rosa County.

Of the 44 deaths in Escambia County, 34 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities. (On Tuesday, FDOH reported 45 deaths in Escambia County but revised that number to 44 in Wednesday’s report.)

Statewide, there were 158,997 cases including 156,288 Florida residents. There have been 14,5825 hospitalizations* and 3,550 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 2,046 (+94 since Tuesday)

Pensacola — 1,486 (+66)

Cantonment — 121 (+11)

Molino— 22 (+1)

Century — 11

Bellview — 6

McDavid — 5 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 1

Perdido Key — 2 (+1)

Hospitalizations: 94*

Deaths — 44 (data was lowered by 1)

Male — 736

Female — 955

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 617 (+24 since Tuesday)

Milton — 270 (+6)

Navarre — 94 (+3)

Gulf Breeze — 122 (+10)

Pace — 66 (+2)

Jay — 13

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 33*

Deaths — 9

Male — 328

Female — 282

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 158,997

Florida residents — 156,288

Deaths — 3,550

Hospitalizations — 14,825

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.