Triple Digit Heat Index Today; Higher Rain Chances Beginning Tomorrow

July 1, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 