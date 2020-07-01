Triple Digit Heat Index Today; Higher Rain Chances Beginning Tomorrow
July 1, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
