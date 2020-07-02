Thursday Report: Escambia COVID-19 Cases Up By 194; One Additional Death Reported

Escambia County COVID-15 cases were up by 194 in the Thursday report from the the Florida Department of Health.

A 45th death was also reported; the fatality was a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased to 2,240. Santa Rosa cases were up by 59 to 676.

Of the 721 test results returned on Wednesday, 19.4% were positive in Escambia County and 15.2% were positive from 335 tests in Santa Rosa County.

Of the 45 deaths in Escambia County, 35 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 169,106 cases including 166,303 Florida residents. There have been 15,150 hospitalizations* and 3,617 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 2,240 (+194 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 370

Pensacola — 1,642 (+156)

Cantonment — 135 (+14)

Molino— 22

Century — 12 (+1)

Bellview — 7 (+1)

McDavid — 6 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 3 (+2)

Perdido Key — 3 (+1)

Hospitalizations: 98* (+4)

Deaths — 45 (+1)

Male — 815

Female — 1,054

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 676 (+59 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 8

Milton — 297 (+27)

Navarre — 102 (+8)

Gulf Breeze — 133 (+11)

Pace — 72 (+6)

Jay — 17 (+4)

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 38* (+5)

Deaths — 9

Male — 363

Female — 304

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 169,106

Florida residents — 166,303

Deaths — 3,617

Hospitalizations — 15,150

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.