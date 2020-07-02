Three Escambia County Jail Inmates Test Positive For COVID-19

July 2, 2020

Three Escambia County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The county said over 30 inmates have been tested over the last four months, and these are the first inmates to test positive.

The three inmates are in a medical unit and are not presenting medical concerns, according to the county. The three units were the inmate were housed are being offered testing and will remain in their units collectively pending the results.

“Our priority remains the safety and health of our inmates and employees,” Escambia County Corrections Chief Rich Powell said. “We have procedures in place for infectious disease whereby we have been separating the population who may have had contact with these inmates to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the jail. These are the first positive cases in the four month span of the pandemic. We ask the public to remain calm and trust that we are following our infectious disease processes to keep inmates and employees as safe as possible.”

The names of the inmates will not be released due to medical privacy laws.

Written by William Reynolds 

 