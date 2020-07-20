Three Additional COVID-19 Deaths, 135 New Cases Reported Monday In Escambia County

Three new COVID-19 deaths and 135 new cases were reported Monday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County’s deaths were a 53-year old male, 79-year old female and a 40-year old male. One was a long-term facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased to 5,900 and Santa Rosa case county was up 67 to 1,976.

Of the 880 tests results returned on Sunday in Escambia County, 12.5% were positive and 16.4% were positive from 347 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.2%.

There were 217 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 61 deaths in Escambia County, 43 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 13 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and two in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 360,394 cases including 355,899 Florida residents. There have been 21,263 hospitalizations* and 5,072 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 5,900 (+135 since Sunday)

Non-Florida residents — 655

Pensacola — 4,573 (+106)

Cantonment — 410 (+12)

Molino— 64 (+1)

Century — 44 (+2)

McDavid — 28 (+2)

Bellview — 9

Walnut Hill — 8 (+1)

Perdido Key — 4

Gonzalez — 4 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 217

Deaths — 61 (+3)

Male — 2,284

Female — 2,786

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 1,976 (+67 since Saturday)

Non-Florida residents — 13

Milton — 833 (+29)

Gulf Breeze — 380 (+9)

Navarre — 318 (+6)

Pace — 188 (+9)

Jay — 68 (+6)

Bagdad — 3

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 103*

Deaths — 15

Male — 941

Female — 985

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 36

Florida cases:

Total cases — 360,394

Florida residents — 355,899

Deaths — 5,072

Hospitalizations — 21,263*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.