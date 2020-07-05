These Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

In preparation for the Independence Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on state roads beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3, and ending 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 6.

Escambia County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures beginning Monday, July 6 from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. and resume nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 east and westbound, from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to 2,000-feet east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)– Motorists traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

· Perdido Key Drive (S.R. 292) Pedestrian Crosswalk Construction at Flora-Bama- The signal will become operational Monday, July 6 around 10 a.m. There are no scheduled nighttime lane closures.

The signal will become operational Monday, July 6 around 10 a.m. There are no scheduled nighttime lane closures. · East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Construction Activities at Shoppes – Motorists will encounter westbound lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 7 through Thursday, July 9 as crews perform ditch grading, driveway connection, and roadway work. · Bayou Boulevard (S.R. 296) Drainage Improvements at the intersection of Perry Avenue - The southbound lane will be closed at the intersection of Perry Avenue weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday, July 10. · U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of County Road (C.R.) 184 (Muscogee Road) to S.R. 97 (Atmore Highway)- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations. There will also be intermittent and alternating nighttime lane restriction at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Muscogee Road/Becks Lake Road. · Michigan Avenue (S.R. 296) at Mobile Highway and Memphis Avenue- Construction activities have begun on the safety improvements. The contractor will be working during daytime hours. Nighttime lane closures are possible. · Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road

(S.R. 295) – Construction activities are underway. Drivers can expect lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Santa Rosa County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - Bridge construction may require the following lane closures beginning Monday, July 6 from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. and resume nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

· S.R. 4 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from the Escambia River Bridge to Market Road (C.R. 87A) in Jay –There will be a slow-moving vehicle used to perform striping operations. There will also be intermittent shoulder closures throughout the project.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: New entrance and exit ramps recently opened at Nine Mile Road and Highway 29. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.