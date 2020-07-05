Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Through The Middle Of The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.