Sen Broxson Urges Blood Donations To Help COVID-19 Patients; Donate At OneBlood Centers, Or Saturday In Molino

Senator Doug Broxson is calling on everyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood or plasma.

People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus and serve as a treatment for patients with serious or life-threatening COVID-19 infections. Donating blood takes just one hour, and one pint of blood can save up to three lives of patients.

“We are currently at war against the coronavirus. I want to encourage everyone, who is physically able, to join me in taking the pledge to donate blood or plasma every 60 days during the pandemic. I appreciate all our elected officials and community leaders joining me and leading by example to help win this war,” Broxson said.

Broxson took his plea to the Escambia County Commission meeting on Thursday.

“This is a wonderful way to help support our community during this unprecedented time. I want to personally thank Senator Doug Broxson for bringing Escambia County this pledge to support,” Commission Chairman Steven Barry said. “I am confident that it will generate many more units of donated blood or plasma in the near future, thereby saving additional lives.”

Blood and plasma donors at OneBlood must be in good health (free of allergy, flu, cold and nausea symptoms for at least three days), 16 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, be well-hydrated, eat a healthy meal within four hours before donating, and bring a form of ID.

OneBlood donation centers are located at 1999 East Nine Mile Road and 2209 North Ninth Avenue. The OneBlood bus will be at the Molino Branch Library on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

OneBlood is testing all blood donations for the COVID-19 antibody. The antibody test is authorized by the FDAand will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. Appointments to donate are required at the donation centers, and masks are required.

Donors must be symptom free for 14 days.