Rain, Thunderstorms Likely For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers likely, possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.