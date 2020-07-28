Rain, Thunderstorms Likely For Tuesday
July 28, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Showers likely, possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Comments