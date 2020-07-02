Rain Chances High Into Next Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 89. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Independence Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.