Rain Chances High Into Next Week
July 2, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 89. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Independence Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
