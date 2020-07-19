One New COVID-19 Death And 208 Cases Reported Sunday In Escambia; Two Additional Deaths In Santa Rosa

One new COVID-19 death and 208 new cases were reported Sunday in Escambia County, while 87 new cases and two deaths were reported in Santa Rosa County.

Escambia County’s death was an 88-year old female that was a long term care facility resident. Santa Rosa’s two deaths were females are 78 and 81. One was a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased to 5,765 and Santa Rosa case county was at 1,909.

Of the 1,761 tests results returned on Saturday, 9.6% were positive in Escambia County and 14.6% were positive from 510 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.2%.

As of Saturday, there were 217 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 57 deaths in Escambia County, 42 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 13 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and two in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 350,047 cases including 345,612 Florida residents. There have been 20,971 hospitalizations* and 4,982 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 5,765 (+208 since Saturday)

Non-Florida residents — 655

Pensacola — 4,467 (+171)

Cantonment — 398 (+12)

Molino— 63 (+1)

Century — 42 (+1)

McDavid — 26 (+2)

Bellview — 9

Walnut Hill — 7 (+1)

Perdido Key — 4

Gonzalez — 3 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 217 (+15)

Deaths — 58 (+1)

Male — 2,234

Female — 2,724

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 1,909 (+87 since Saturday)

Non-Florida residents — 11

Milton — 802 (+38)

Gulf Breeze — 371 (+18)

Navarre — 312 (+13)

Pace — 179 (+9)

Jay — 62 (+4)

Bagdad — 3

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 103*

Deaths — 15 (+2)

Male — 907

Female — 952

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 36

Florida cases:

Total cases — 350,047

Florida residents — 345,612

Deaths — 4,982

Hospitalizations — 20,971*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.