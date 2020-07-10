One Death, 153 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday In Escambia County

Another COVID-19 death and 153 new positive cases were reported in Escambia County Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County fatality was an 88-year old male that was not a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased to 3,785 and Santa Rosa cases were up by 52 to 1,085.

As of Friday morning, there were 137 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County.

Of the 1,216 test results returned on Thursday, 10.8% were positive in Escambia County and 9% were positive from 524 tests in Santa Rosa County.

Of the 53 deaths in Escambia County, 38 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 10 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 244,151 cases including 240,710 Florida residents. There have been 17,602 hospitalizations* and 4,102 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 3,485 (+153 since Thursday)

Non-Florida residents — 511

Pensacola — 2,623 (+120)

Cantonment — 223 (+10)

Molino— 38 (+1)

Century — 18

Bellview — 7

McDavid — 13

Walnut Hill — 4

Perdido Key — 3

Current hospitalizations: 137 (not cumulative)

Deaths — 53 (+1)

Male — 1,290

Female — 1,549

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 1,085 (+52 since Thursday)

Non-Florida residents — 9

Milton — 450 (+19)

Gulf Breeze — 218 (+14)

Navarre — 173 (+8)

Pace — 109 (+3)

Jay — 33 (+1)

Bagdad — 1

Hospitalizations — 65* (+4)

Deaths — 10

Male — 541

Female — 495

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 99

Median Age — 34

Florida cases:

Total cases — 244,151

Florida residents — 240,710

Deaths — 4,102

Hospitalizations — 17,602

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.