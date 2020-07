No Injuries In Saturday Night Highway 29 Wreck

There were no injuries in a two vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 29 at East Kingfield Road.

The crash happened about 8:40 p.m., about the time of a widespread power outage in the area. The wreck did not not cause the outage.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.