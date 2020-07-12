Over 21,000 Thousand Customers Impacted By Gulf Power Outage Saturday Night

Over 21,000 Gulf Power customers lost power across Escambia County Saturday night.

A large number of people that were left in the dark — and without air conditioning — were in the Cantonment area.

In Cantonment, the power went out during the eight o’clock hour and was restored before going out again for many people. Most had their power restored a final time by 10 p.m.

Gulf Power did not provide a reason for the failure.