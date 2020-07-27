Monday: Two More Deaths, 140 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Escambia County

Two additional COVID-19 deaths and 140 new cases were reported Monday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County deaths were a 77-year old male and a 73-year old female. One was a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased to 7,018. An additional 282 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 2,507.

Of the 863 tests results returned on Sunday in Escambia County, 12.8%% were positive, and 33.4% were positive from 565 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.1%.

There were 237 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Monday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 82 deaths in Escambia County, 51 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 19 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and two in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 432,747 cases including 427,698 Florida residents. There have been 24,332 hospitalizations* and 5,931 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 7,018 (+140 since Sunday)

Non-Florida residents — 795

Pensacola — 5,587 (+119)

Cantonment — 517 (+6)

Molino— 80 (+1)

Century — 49

McDavid — 33 (+1)

Bellview — 10

Gonzalez — 6

Walnut Hill — 8

Perdido Key — 4

Current hospitalizations: 237 (+1)

Deaths — 82 (+2)

Male — 2,775

Female — 3,444

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 2,789 (+282 since Sunday)

Non-Florida residents — 17

Milton — 1,427 (+260)

Gulf Breeze — 461 (+7)

Navarre — 366 (+3)

Pace — 223 (+5)

Jay — 84 (+4)

Bagdad — 4 (+1)

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 145*

Deaths — 19

Male — 1,529

Female — 1,214

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 38

Florida cases:

Total cases — 432,747

Florida residents — 427,698

Deaths — 5,931

Hospitalizations — 24,332*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.