Monday Report: Escambia COVID-19 Cases Increase By 133

Escambia County COVID-19 cases were up by 133 in the Monday report from the the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases increased to 2,942, and Santa Rosa cases were up by 35 to 902.

Of the 595 test results returned on Sunday, 17% were positive in Escambia County and 19.3% were positive from 146 tests in Santa Rosa County.

Of the 47 deaths in Escambia County, 36 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 206,447 cases including 203,376 Florida residents. There have been 16,045 hospitalizations* and 3,778 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 2,942 (+133 since Sunday)

Non-Florida residents — 435

Pensacola — 2,204(+115)

Cantonment — 192 (+7)

Molino— 32 (+1)

Century — 16

Bellview — 7

McDavid — 7

Walnut Hill — 3

Perdido Key — 3

Hospitalizations: 110*

Deaths — 47

Male — 1,129

Female — 1,377

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 902 (+35 since Sunday)

Non-Florida residents — 8

Milton — 371 (+11)

Navarre — 144 (+5)

Gulf Breeze — 186 (+8)

Pace — 97

Jay — 25 (+1)

Hospitalizations — 43* (+1)

Deaths — 9

Male — 447

Female — 462

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Median Age — 33

Florida cases:

Total cases — 206,447

Florida residents — 203,376

Deaths — 3,778

Hospitalizations — 16,045

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.