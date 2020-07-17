Lower Rain Chances, Hot Afternoons

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.