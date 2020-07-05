Local Farmers Eligible For Assistance After Alabama Counties Declared Drought Disaster Areas

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue designated two Alabama counties as primary natural disaster areas. Producers in Baldwin and Mobile counties who suffered losses due to recent drought, may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Alabama counties of Clarke, Escambia, Monroe, and Washington, along with Escambia County, Florida, and George, Greene, and Jackson counties in Mississippi, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is Feb. 10, 2021.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

Pictured: This map shows drought conditions across the area in mid-May. NorthEscambia.com graphic.