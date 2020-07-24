Increased Rain Chances Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%