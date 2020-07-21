Hot, Increasing Rain Chances Later In The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.