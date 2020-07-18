Hot And Humid Saturday, Chance Of Afternoon Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.