Hot And Humid Saturday, Chance Of Afternoon Showers
July 18, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Comments