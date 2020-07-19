Hot And Humid, Maybe An Afternoon Storm

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.