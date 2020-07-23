Good Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms

July 23, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

