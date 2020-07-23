Good Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms
July 23, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
