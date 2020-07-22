Good Chance Of Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.