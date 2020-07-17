Friday Report: Escambia And Santa Rosa Cases Up By 369; Santa Rosa Reports One New Death

The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported one new death in Santa Rosa County as cases in the two-county area increased by 369.

The fatality was a 64-year old male that did not live in a long-term care facility.

Escambia County cases increased 292 to 5,346 and Santa Rosa cases were up by 77 to 1,740.

Of the 1,737 test results returned on Thursday, 13.6% were positive in Escambia County and 12.7% were positive from 575 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.2%.

As of Thursday, there were 207 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 56 deaths in Escambia County, 40 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 13 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and on in a long-term care facility.

Statewide, there were 327,24 cases including 323,002 Florida residents. There have been 20,191 hospitalizations* and 4,805 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 5,346 (+292 since Thursday)

Non-Florida residents — 646

Pensacola — 4,126 (+247)

Cantonment — 373 (+20)

Molino— 61 (+1)

Century — 38 (+3)

McDavid — 23 (+3)

Bellview — 9

Walnut Hill — 6

Perdido Key — 4

Gonzalez — 2

Current hospitalizations: 207 (+11)

Deaths — 56

Male — 2,107

Female — 2,518

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 1,740 (+77 since Thursday)

Non-Florida residents — 11

Milton — 728 (+34)

Gulf Breeze — 329 (+33)

Navarre — 292 (+13)

Pace — 165 (+7)

Jay — 55 (+2)

Bagdad — 3 (+1)

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 95* (+5)

Deaths — 13 (+1)

Male — 834

Female — 866

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 35

Florida cases:

Total cases — 327,241

Florida residents — 323,002

Deaths — 4,805

Hospitalizations — 20,191*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.