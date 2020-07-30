Four Additional Deaths, 169 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Escambia County

Four more COVID-19 deaths and 169 new cases were reported Thursday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

Te Escambia County deaths were a 60-year old man, an 81-year old man, a 61-year old woman and an 84-year old woman. Two were long-term care facility residents. There have been 18 COVID-19 deaths in Escambia County in the past five days.

Escambia County cases increased to 7,598. An additional 154 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 3,279.

Of the 911 tests results returned on Wednesday in Escambia County, 14.9% were positive, and 24.7% were positive from 469 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.3%.

There were 224 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Thursday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 92 deaths in Escambia County, 58 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 22 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and three in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 461,379 cases including 456,105 Florida residents. There have been 26,017 hospitalizations* and 6,586 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 7,598 (+169 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 824

Pensacola — 5,940 (+136)

Cantonment — 555 (+11)

Molino— 86 (+3)

Century — 57 (+4)

McDavid — 38 (+2)

Bellview — 10

Walnut Hill — 9 (+1)

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 4

Current hospitalizations: 224 (-14)

Deaths — 92 (+4)

Male — 2,974

Female — 3,669

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 3,279 (+154 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 23

Milton — 1,831 (+126)

Gulf Breeze — 486 (+5)

Navarre — 386 (+9)

Pace — 242 (+8)

Jay — 86 (+1)

Bagdad — 6 (+1)

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 158*

Deaths — 22

Male — 1,918

Female — 1,320

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 38

Florida cases:

Total cases — 461,379

Florida residents — 456,105

Deaths — 6,586

Hospitalizations — 26,017*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.