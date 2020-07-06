Florida Gas Prices Increase, Average $2.06 In Escambia County

Although Florida gas prices increased last week, drivers found the lowest prices at the pump for Independence Day since 2004, according to AAA.

Florida gas prices increased eight cents last week. The state average of $2.11 per gallon is the highest price since March 19th. Despite the recent increase, drivers are saving an average of 57 cents per gallon compared to this time last year.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $2.06. The lowest North Escambia price was $1.84 per gallon at Highway 29 and Muscogee Road in Cantonment, while in Pensacola the lowest was $1.89 at two wholesale clubs.

“Gas prices remain very low for this time of year, due to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on supply and demand,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Retailers raised gas prices last week, in anticipation of strong demand for the Independence Day holiday weekend.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.