Florida Gas Prices Increase, Average $2.06 In Escambia County

July 6, 2020

Although Florida gas prices increased last week, drivers found the lowest prices at the pump for Independence Day since 2004, according to AAA.

Florida gas prices increased eight cents last week. The state average of $2.11 per gallon is the highest price since March 19th. Despite the recent increase, drivers are saving an average of 57 cents per gallon compared to this time last year.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $2.06. The lowest North Escambia price was $1.84 per gallon at Highway 29 and Muscogee Road in Cantonment, while in Pensacola the lowest was $1.89 at two wholesale clubs.

“Gas prices remain very low for this time of year, due to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on supply and demand,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Retailers raised gas prices last week, in anticipation of strong demand for the Independence Day holiday weekend.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 