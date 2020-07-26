Escambia County Records Four More Deaths, Surpasses 7,000 COVID-19 Cases

Escambia County recorded four more COVID-19 deaths and surpassed 7,000 cases in the Sunday report from the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County deaths were two 67-year old males, an 85-year old male and a 95-year old female. One was a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased 164 to 7,018. An additional 142 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 2,507.

Of the 1,247 tests results returned on Saturday in Escambia County, 10.5% were positive, and 24.9% were positive from 435 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.1%.

There were 236 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Saturday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 80 deaths in Escambia County, 50 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 19 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and two in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 423,855 cases including 418,844 Florida residents. There have been 24,064 hospitalizations* and 5,854 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 7,018 (+164 since Saturday)

Non-Florida residents — 782

Pensacola — 5,468 (+115)

Cantonment — 511 (+22)

Molino— 79 (+3)

Century — 49

McDavid — 32 (+1)

Bellview — 10 (+1)

Gonzalez — 6 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 8

Perdido Key — 4

Current hospitalizations: 236 (+6)

Deaths — 80 (+4)

Male — 2,713

Female — 3,367

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 2,507 (+142 since Saturday)

Non-Florida residents — 17

Milton — 1,167 (+148)

Gulf Breeze — 454 (+17)

Navarre — 363 (+12)

Pace — 218 (+3)

Jay — 80

Bagdad — 3

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 145*

Deaths — 19

Male — 1,265

Female — 1,199

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 38

Florida cases:

Total cases — 423,855

Florida residents — 418,844

Deaths — 5,854

Hospitalizations — 24,064*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.