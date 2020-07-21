Dr. John Lanza Retiring As Escambia Health Boss; Marie Mott Named As His Successor

Dr. John Lanza is retiring after 25 years as the health officer and director of the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County, and the state has named his replacement.

Marie Brady Mott will take over as the health officer and administrator for the FDOH-Escambia on July 24. She brings nearly 20 years of experience in the health field with 13 years working at FDOH-Escambia, currently has the public health services manager.

In her new role as the health officer and administrator, she will be responsible for ensuring that FDOH-Escambia continues to address state and local public health priorities and provide population-based partnerships with community stakeholders to protect, promote, and improve the health of county residents.

“In her service as the Public Health Services Manager, Ms. Mott has proven to be a strong and effective leader for the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “I have the utmost confidence that she will continue to provide excellent public health resources and guidance to the people of Escambia County.”

“With nearly 20 years of experience in a variety of public health, clinical and hospital settings, Ms. Mott is a proven public health leader whose experience and talents are well suited to the challenges and great opportunities with leading the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County,” Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees. “With Ms. Mott at the helm, the people in Escambia County will continue to be served well.”

“Ms. Mott is dedicated to public health and committed to the community with many years of experience,” said Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley. “We are fortunate to have a dedicated public servant continue this service, especially during this time of a public health emergency.”

Mott began her career with the department in 2007 as the senior public health nutritionist for FDOH-Escambia. She became the department’s public health communications manager until 2019. Prior to entering the public health field, Mott practiced clinical dietetics in the areas of critical care nutrition, nutrition support, and medical nutrition therapy for chronic disease management and prevention.

Mott holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Alabama School of Law and a Master of Science in Human Nutrition from the University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences. She maintains her credentials of attorney and counselor at law, registered dietitian, licensed dietitian/nutritionist, and certified specialist in sports dietetics.