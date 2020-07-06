COVID-19 Testing Available In Century This Week For Escambia County Residents

Community Health Northwest Florida is bringing COVID-19 testing back to Century this week.

The drive-thru/walk-up testing will be available Friday from 9 a.m. until noon on East Hecker Road at the Head Start building (former elementary school) for Escambia County (FL) residents only. There is no pre-screening required, and the testing is available for any age regardless of symptoms. A photo identification is required.

Testing will be provided weather permitting while supplies last.

According to Community Health:

The tests are no-cost to the individual. If you have health insurance, your insurance will cover cost If you do not have insurance. If you do not have insurance, you can still be tested free of charge. Bring an identification and insurance card (if you have insurance).

Testing is not a doctor visit. You will not receive a medical examination. Community Health will only be collecting a specimen to send to a lab for processing, and then you will be free to go.

Once your test is complete, is it critical that you go home and self-isolate, wear a face covering and keep way from other people (including family members) to the best of your ability until results are known.

Community Health will call to share test results when they are available along with instructions on what to do next. They should have a good working contact number for you. They will not leave test result information on a voicemail message.

Pictured: Community Health Northwest Florida COVID-19 testing in Century on May 13. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.