Cofounder Of Pensacola Christian College, Camp O’ The Pines, Passes Away

Beka Horton, the cofounder of Pensacola Christian College, has passed away at age 90.

“She was known for her dedication to Christian education and ministry, her significant role in PCC’s history, and her deep love for God and His truth,” the college said in announcing her death.

When the Hortons came to Pensacola in 1952 to start a small Christian school, they never dreamed how greatly their outreach would be enlarged. Throughout 60 years of ministry in Pensacola, Dr. Horton worked alongside her husband Dr. Arlin Horton in vital support and complement to his leadership.

In 1954, the Hortons founded what is now known as Pensacola Christian Academy (PCA).

“Rebekah Horton took a lead role in the curriculum development and instructional design used at PCA and became a vital contributor to the education and spiritual encouragement of countless area residents,” the college said.

Other Christian schools used the materials printed through the textbook publishing company that bears her name: Abeka Book.

The popular local summer camp, Camp o’the Pines in McDavid, was established under the Hortons’ leadership, where Rebekah Horton was once a cabin leader and program director.

In 1974, Pensacola Christian College was founded where Beka Horton served as Senior Vice President. She and her husband retired in 2012.

The funeral service will be held in PCC’s Crowne Centre on Wednesday, July 1, at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing will be observed, and face masks are strongly encouraged.