Board Approves Six Escambia School Superintendent Semi-Finalists; Rejects The Addition Of Seven Others

The Escambia County School Board Tuesday night approved the semi-finalists to be the county’s next school superintendent. They systematically rejected all of the additional candidates from the applicant pool that were recommended by two board members, opting to move forward only the six candidates picked by a selection committee.

District 3 member Dr. Laura Edler had six additional candidate suggestions rejected. She unsuccessfully recommended Dr. Wayne Alexander, Adam M. Taylor, Dr. Michelle E. James and Dr. Brian T. Binggeli. Each of those motions by Edler failed due to the lack of a second.

Board Chairman Patty Hightower seconded motions by Edler to add Dr. Raymond L. Bryant, Jr. and Dr. Robert E. Schiller but each was voted down by board members Kevin Adams, Bill Slayton and Paul Fetsko.

On Schiller, Slayton commented, “It was ironic that I had family that was in the area when this gentleman was serving as a superintendent, and it was a bit of mess.”

Hightower made a motion to add Dr. Christopher N. Ruszkowski to the semi-finalist list, but failed due to the lack of a second.

The six semi-finalists moved forward in the selection process are:

Marques L. Stewart – 9th grade principal Fredrick Douglas High School, Atlanta, 929 students, July 2019 to present. Previous: Principal Harper Archer Middle School, 486 students, January 2015-June 2019.

Dr. Earl Johnson – Executive director Leadership/Operations Flagler County Schools (FL), 13,000 students, 2017 to present. Previous: High school and elementary principal Flagler County, 2004-2017.

Keith C. Rittel — Superintendent, Provo, UT, 18,000 students, 2012-present. Previous: Deputy superintendent, Clover Park (Lakewood, WA), 12,000 students, 2008-2012.

Dr. Timothy A. Smith – Executive area director of high schools, Orange County (FL), 212,000 students, June 2018 to present. Previous: Principal of Winter Park High School (FL), 3,400 students, July 2010-June 2018.

Keith Leonard – assistant superintendent of Human Resource Services Escambia County, 40,500 students, June 2020-present. Previous: Director of Human Resources, Escambia County, 2007-2020.

Dr. Vincent F. Cotter – Co-founder Exemplary Schools Organization, 2014-present. Previous: Consultant 2011-2013: Superintendent Colonial School District (PA), 4,966 students, 2000-2011.

Edler voted against the approval of the selection list candidates.

Up next, the semi-finalists will receive a list of questions to answer within a week, and complete background checks will be performed.