38 More Escambia County Jail Inmates Test Positive For COVID-19

Sunday morning, the Escambia County Jail reported 38 new COVID-19 cases among inmates.

Of 44 inmates that have been tested, there were the 38 positives, four negative and two that are awaiting results. The county said all of those that have tested positive have not presented any medical concerns.

None of the inmates who have tested positive are are presenting medical concerns. Two of the units in the jail have been turned into isolation zones to house the inmates who have tested positive to try to prevent the further spread of the virus.

On Thursday, the jail reported three positive inmates and 12 infected correctional officers with 13 waiting for their results. Sunday, Escambia County said there were still only 12 positive correctional officers, but did not specify if the 13 others had received their results. The officers are all quarantined at home. The corrections department has 575 employees.

“We are doing everything in our power to keep inmates and employees as safe as possible during this global pandemic,” Escambia County Corrections Chief Rich Powell said. “Our medical staff assured me that none of these inmates are presenting medical concerns at this time. Our priority remains the safety and health of our inmates and employees as we follow our infectious disease processes and CDC guidelines. We are continuing to work with the Florida Department of Health for guidance, and masks are available for all inmates, which we are strongly encouraging them to wear.”

Individuals can call the Escambia County Jail at (850) 436-9650