Three Additional COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Escambia, Santa Rosa For Third Straight Day

Three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for the third straight day.

Escambia County’s death was an 88-year old female long-term care facility. The Santa Rosa County fatalities were a 37-year old male and a 70-year old male.

Escambia County cases increased 174 to 6,074. An additional 44 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 2,018.

Of the 1,085 tests results returned on Sunday in Escambia County, 12.6% were positive and 9.8% were positive from 412 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.2%.

There were 244 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as pf Tuesday, according to data from the three local hospitals

Of the 62 deaths in Escambia County, 44 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 13 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and two in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 369,834 cases including 365,244 Florida residents. There have been 21,780 hospitalizations* and 5,206 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 6,074 (+174 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 714

Pensacola — 4,707 (+134)

Cantonment — 423 (+13)

Molino— 66 (+2)

Century — 46 (+2)

McDavid — 29 (+1)

Bellview — 9

Walnut Hill — 8

Perdido Key — 4

Gonzalez — 4

Current hospitalizations: 244 (+27)

Deaths — 62 (+1)

Male — 2,342

Female — 2,866

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 2,018 (+44 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 13

Milton — 849 (+16)

Gulf Breeze — 380 (+9)

Navarre — 325 (+7)

Pace — 191 (+3)

Jay — 69 (+1)

Bagdad — 3

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 113*

Deaths — 17 (+2)

Male — 966

Female — 1,009

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 36

Florida cases:

Total cases — 369,834

Florida residents — 365,244

Deaths — 5,206

Hospitalizations — 21,780*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.