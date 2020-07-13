10,000 Pound Food Giveaway Tuesday At Carver Park In Cantonment

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a food distribution on Tuesday, July 14 at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street. There will be 10,000 pounds of food distributed, including meats, fresh fruits, vegetables and more.

The food distribution will begin at 3 p.m. and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. Line up on Webb Street facing north.

Pictured: A 10,000 pound food giveaway that was held June 23 at Carver Park in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.