10 New COVID-19 Deaths In Escambia County; One In Santa Rosa

Ten COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Escambia County, along with one in Santa Rosa County.

There were 173 deaths reported Thursday across the state, the largest number one day. The 10 Escambia County deaths were also a single-day local record.

The Escambia County deaths were males ages 63, 69, 70, 75, 80, 92, and 99; and females ages 77, 77, and 94. Four were long-term care facility residents. The Santa Rosa County fatality was a 79-year old male.

Escambia County cases increased 159 to 6,461. An additional 57 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 2,147.

Of the 966 tests results returned on Tuesday in Escambia County, 12.6% were positive and 13.6% were positive from 482 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.6%.

There were 230 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Thursday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 73 deaths in Escambia County, 48 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 19 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and two in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 389,868 cases including 385,091 Florida residents. There have been 22,644 hospitalizations* and 5,518 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 6,461 (+159 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 741

Pensacola — 5,020 (+129)

Cantonment — 456 (+15)

Molino— 73 (+5)

Century — 47

McDavid — 31

Bellview — 9

Walnut Hill — 8

Perdido Key — 4

Gonzalez — 5 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 230

Deaths — 73 (+10)

Male — 2,494

Female — 3,064

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 2,147 (+57 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 15

Milton — 916 (+39)

Gulf Breeze — 414 (+2)

Navarre — 340 (+17)

Pace — 196 (+4)

Jay — 76 (+3)

Bagdad — 3

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 121*

Deaths — 19 (+1)

Male — 1,035

Female — 1,063

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 36

Florida cases:

Total cases — 389,868

Florida residents — 385,091

Deaths — 5,518

Hospitalizations — 22,644*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.