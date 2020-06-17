Wednesday Report: Escambia COVID-19 Cases Increase By 32

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased by 32 in the Wednesday report from the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County increased by is now 1,052 , and Santa Rosa County increased by eight to 305.

Of the 38 deaths in Escambia County, 29 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 82,719 cases including 80,676 Florida residents. There have been 12,389 hospitalizations* and 3,018 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 1,052 (+32 since Tuesday)

Pensacola — 734

Cantonment — 61

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 2

Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 15

Century — 3

Hospitalizations: 72*

Deaths — 38

Male — 349

Female — 480

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 305 (+8 since Monday)

Milton — 175

Navarre — 48

Gulf Breeze — 38

Pace — 22

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 27*

Deaths — 9

Male — 199

Female — 100

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 82,719

Florida residents — 80,676

Deaths — 3,018

Hospitalizations — 12,389

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.