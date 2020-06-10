Wednesday Report: COVID-19 Cases Up By Eight In Escambia County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased by eight since Tuesday, according to the Wednesday report from the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 915, and Santa Rosa County increased by one to 262.

Of the 36 deaths in Escambia County, 28 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 66,000 cases including 67,371 Florida residents. There have been 11,345 hospitalizations* and 2,801 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 915 (+8 since Tuesday)

Pensacola — 637

Cantonment — 53

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 12

Century — 3

Hospitalizations: 66*

Deaths — 36

Male — 304

Female — 418

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 262 (+1 since Tuesday)

Milton — 159

Navarre — 42

Gulf Breeze — 31

Pace — 17

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 26*

Deaths — 9

Male — 182

Female — 76

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 67,371

Florida residents — 65,779

Deaths — 2,801

Hospitalizations — 11,345*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.