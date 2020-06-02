Weather: Higher Rain Chances This Week; Watching The Tropics

For the latest on the tropics, see the graphics above and below. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%