Warm Into The Weekend, Mostly Dry

June 19, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%

Pictured: Thursday’s sunset and scattered showers. NorthEscambia.com photo.

