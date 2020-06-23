Two New Deaths, 42 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday In Escambia County

There were two more deaths and 42 new positive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Escambia County.

The fatalities were a 53-year old female and a 100 year-old female. One was a long-term care facility resident.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 1,244 and Santa Rosa County increased by five to 355.

Of the 42 deaths in Escambia County, 33 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 103,506 cases including 101,306 Florida residents. There have been 13,318 hospitalizations* and 3,237 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 1,244 (+42 since Monday)

Pensacola — 877

Cantonment — 69

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 2

Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 16

Century — 8

Perdido Key – 1

Hospitalizations: 80*

Deaths — 43 (+2 since Monday

Male — 417

Female — 576

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 355 (+5 since Monday)

Milton — 195

Navarre — 56

Gulf Breeze — 45

Pace — 26

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 26*

Deaths — 9

Male — 220

Female — 130

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 103,506

Florida residents — 101,306

Deaths — 3,237

Hospitalizations — 13,319

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.