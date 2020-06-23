Two New Deaths, 42 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday In Escambia County
June 23, 2020
There were two more deaths and 42 new positive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Escambia County.
The fatalities were a 53-year old female and a 100 year-old female. One was a long-term care facility resident.
The number of cases in Escambia County is now 1,244 and Santa Rosa County increased by five to 355.
Of the 42 deaths in Escambia County, 33 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.
Statewide, there were 103,506 cases including 101,306 Florida residents. There have been 13,318 hospitalizations* and 3,237 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.
Escambia County cases:
- Total cases — 1,244 (+42 since Monday)
- Pensacola — 877
- Cantonment — 69
- Bellview — 6
- Perdido Key — 1
- McDavid — 2
- Walnut Hill — 1
- Molino – 16
- Century — 8
- Perdido Key – 1
- Hospitalizations: 80*
- Deaths — 43 (+2 since Monday
- Male — 417
- Female — 576
- Youngest — 0
- Oldest — 105
Santa Rosa County cases:
- Total cases — 355 (+5 since Monday)
- Milton — 195
- Navarre — 56
- Gulf Breeze — 45
- Pace — 26
- Jay — 4
- Residents: 129
- Nonresidents — 1
- Hospitalizations — 26*
- Deaths — 9
- Male — 220
- Female — 130
- Youngest — 2 months
- Oldest — 98
Florida cases:
- Total cases — 103,506
- Florida residents — 101,306
- Deaths — 3,237
- Hospitalizations — 13,319
*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.
Comments