Two More COVID-19 Deaths, 37 New Cases In Escambia County; Florida Sets New Single Day Increase Record

Two more COVID-19 deaths and 37 new positive cases were reported Thursday in Escambia County, as Florida once again set a new record high for the most cases reported in a single day.

The deaths were a 76-year old male and a 92-year old female, both of which were long-term care facility residents.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 1,089, and Santa Rosa County increased by 14 to 319.

Of the 40 deaths in Escambia County, 31 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida jumped by 3,207 on Thursday, a new record for a daily increase.

Statewide, there were 85,926 cases including 83,854 Florida residents. There have been 12,577 hospitalizations* and 3,061 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 1,089 (+37 since Wednesday)

Pensacola — 758

Cantonment — 62

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 2

Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 16

Century — 5

Hospitalizations: 72*

Deaths — 40

Male — 349

Female — 480

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 319 (+14 since Wednesday)

Milton — 180

Navarre — 52

Gulf Breeze — 42

Pace — 22

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 26*

Deaths — 9

Male — 199

Female — 100

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 85,926

Florida residents — 83,854

Deaths — 3,061

Hospitalizations — 12,577

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.