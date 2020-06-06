Tropical Storm Warning: Tracking Cristobal, Local Conditions

A tropical storm warning is in effect, including Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

It is important no to focus on the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal as impact will occur outside the cone, especially to the east (right).

Cristobal is still on track to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday evening. There is a high risk of rip currents at local beaches, with coastal flooding.

Heavy rain is likely and flooding is possible Sunday through Monday morning with several inches of rain possible. Rainfall totals will likely be higher south of I-10, but heavy rain is likely inland.

At this time, Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will be windy, but inland areas should not see sustained tropical storm force winds. This could change depending on the track and intensity of the storm at landfall. A few tornadoes are possible for coastal Alabama and northwest Florida Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

Below is the official North Escambia area forecast. Rain chances and wind speeds will be slightly higher south of I-10.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 10 to 15 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with a southeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Click any graphic to enlarge for additional information.