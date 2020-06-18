Toddler Run Over By Pickup Truck Wednesday Evening

June 18, 2020

A toddler girl was run over by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the Quintette community.

Witnesses said a wheel of full-size pickup truck passed over the young girl on a private drive or lane off the 2000 block of Stacey Road about 7:30 p.m.

A medical helicopter responded to the nearby Quintette Ballpark, but the girl was transported to a local hospital by ambulance as a non-trauma alert.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Cantonment and Molino stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

Further details have not been released.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 