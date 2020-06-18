Toddler Run Over By Pickup Truck Wednesday Evening

A toddler girl was run over by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the Quintette community.

Witnesses said a wheel of full-size pickup truck passed over the young girl on a private drive or lane off the 2000 block of Stacey Road about 7:30 p.m.

A medical helicopter responded to the nearby Quintette Ballpark, but the girl was transported to a local hospital by ambulance as a non-trauma alert.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Cantonment and Molino stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

Further details have not been released.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.